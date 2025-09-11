Celebrity News September 11, 2025
Channing Tatum & 26-Year-Old GF Make Red-Carpet Debut
Channing Tatum, 45, and Inka Williams, 26, hit the red carpet together for the first time!
They posed for photos together, with his daughter Everly, 12, and another guest in-between them, at the L.A. premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba —Infinity Castle.”
Tatum wore a navy suit, off-white shirt, and black shoes to the premiere, which took place at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Inka turned heads in a sleeveless black gown and diamond earrings.
It was a rare night out for Channing and Everly, too. The actor shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
At the premiere, Tatum told People magazine, “Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important.”
Channing revealed that he got “cool dad points” for voicing the show’s character Keizo.
As for Tatum and Williams, he just paid tribute to her on Instagram Stories for her birthday.
He shared a video of the couple on a dirt bike together and wrote, “Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so.” Channing also shared a black-and-white photo of him kissing her cheek.
Tatum also wrote, “Love you stooped,” alongside a video of Inka diving into the ocean.
The couple was first linked in January, and they went Instagram official in April as she wished him a happy birthday.
She shared at the time, “Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest, most gorgeous human ever… Merci for making life beautiful and fun,” adding, “Jtm trop fort,” a shorthand French expression that means “I love you so much.”