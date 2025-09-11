MEGA

Channing Tatum, 45, and Inka Williams, 26, hit the red carpet together for the first time!

They posed for photos together, with his daughter Everly, 12, and another guest in-between them, at the L.A. premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba —Infinity Castle.”

Tatum wore a navy suit, off-white shirt, and black shoes to the premiere, which took place at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Inka turned heads in a sleeveless black gown and diamond earrings.

MEGA

It was a rare night out for Channing and Everly, too. The actor shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

At the premiere, Tatum told People magazine, “Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important.”

Channing revealed that he got “cool dad points” for voicing the show’s character Keizo.

As for Tatum and Williams, he just paid tribute to her on Instagram Stories for her birthday.

He shared a video of the couple on a dirt bike together and wrote, “Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so.” Channing also shared a black-and-white photo of him kissing her cheek.

Instagram

Tatum also wrote, “Love you stooped,” alongside a video of Inka diving into the ocean.

The couple was first linked in January, and they went Instagram official in April as she wished him a happy birthday.