Brittany Cartwright Clarifies Status with New Man Amid Jax Taylor Divorce (Exclusive)

“The Valley's" Brittany Cartwright and TikTok star Mark Estes are dishing on “Special Forces” Season 4.

“Extra” caught up with Brittany and Mark, who both said they wanted to see how far they could push themselves.

For Brittany, the hardest part was being away from her son Cruz. She noted, “I have never spent more than two maybe three nights away from him at a time and not being able to, like, FaceTime him 24/7 as well.”

Brittany admitted there’s been “lots of ups and downs” in terms of co-parenting with her ex Jax Taylor.

She said, “It’s always going to be a challenge, but Cruz is the most important thing to both of us, so we’re trying to get to a common ground. It’s just going to take a little bit of time to heal.”

Cartwright was recently linked to Brandon Hanson, but she insisted that she’s “not in a relationship.”

She added, “I’m definitely dating and just seeing where it goes… It’s just crazy, the whole world like says I’m in a relationship before I’m even ready.”

Without naming Brandon, Brittany gushed, “He’s a great guy.”

Brittany said she's focused on Cruz and “just being happy and healthy and just putting my family first.”

Seemingly referencing her split from Jax, Brittany emphasized, “Really trying to focus on myself and because I went over such a hard part in my life, I’m ready to just like move past it and focus on the future, just put it all behind me in a healthy way.”

As for what she learned from being on “Special Forces,” Cartwright answered, “Just, like, you can face your fears and get through it and you’re going to be okay. You know, there was a lot of tough times, but you can do it.”

Mark said of joining the show, "I just wanted to prove to myself that I still have that grit in me and see if I could push myself mentally."

While Brittany said she was terrified by anything having to do with heights, Mark wasn't a fan of "crawling through tunnels and stuff like that." He shared, "It's a little claustrophobia and it wasn't fun."