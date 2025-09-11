Getty Images

Singer Benson Boone and his girlfriend Maggie Thurmon have reportedly called it quits.

Us Weekly reports Benson and Maggie broke up “earlier this week” after almost two years of dating.

Split rumors started swirling after fans noticed that they were no longer following each other on social media.

They had been together for three years.

On Sunday, Thurmon was spotted at Benson’s tour stop at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Days later, Benson may have hinted at the split when he was talking with fans outside of Bridgestone Arena, where he was set to perform.

He called it “a rough day,” but expressed that he was “very happy to be on stage,” in a video posted on TikTok.

Last year, Benson and Maggie attended their first public appearance as a couple at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood.

Three months after, they made it official on Instagram.

Amid the breakup, Boone is touring his new album “American Heart” through November.