Why Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Considered Divorce Before His Dementia Diagnosis

Getty Images

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming is opening up on their marriage, which drastically changed over the past few years.

In a feature for Vanity Fair, Emma revealed that she once mulled over the idea of divorce.

She explained, “I felt like my marriage was crumbling.”

It was before she learned of his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

According to Emma, things were shifting with Bruce when she started questioning their marriage. She said, “‘What is going on? This is not the person that I married. Something is just so off.’ And I just couldn’t figure it out.”

The pair tied the knot in 2009.

Emma struggles to remember the “romantic” times in their relationship.

She shared, “It is so hard right now for me to tap in to that time of our life, because I’m so wrapped up in what today is and what it looks like. I hear that from a lot of caregivers too — that it’s hard for them to remember. I’m so happy I’m able to talk to other caregivers now, to know that I’m not crazy, that that is a normal thing.”

Willis would be diagnosed with FTD 13 years after their wedding.

She admitted, “It was like the worst of the worst. It was really a terrible time. I didn’t know that you can ask for help. There’s so much guilt when you’re thinking that no, I have to. This is my duty. I must.”

Emma recently made the decision to have Bruce live with professional care in a separate home from her and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

She noted, “Bruce was always wanting them to have fun and have big lives, and he just wants them laughing.”