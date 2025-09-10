Taylor Frankie Paul Named ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22

Disney/ Michael Kirchoff

Taylor Frankie Paul has just been named the lead for “The Bachelorette” Season 22.

The news was announced during an episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday night, Alex told someone on the phone without revealing the lead, "How did you get her to say 'Yes,' but she's never ever been part of 'The Bachelor'? This is gonna be great for ratings, but what about the other show she's on?"

Taylor is a breakout star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but she’s ready to make her mark on Bachelor Nation.

Off-screen, Paul is also a powerhouse on TikTok, with nearly 6 million followers, thanks to her funny and heartwarming take on life as a single mother of three.

Taylor’s season of “The Bachelorette” will air sometime next year.