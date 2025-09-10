Simon Cowell's Dating Advice for Sofía Vergara: ‘Run Away!’ (Exclusive)

Trae Patton/NBC

Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell are wrapping up summer while promoting the sixth season of “America’s Got Talent.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Sofía and Simon, who are spending a lot of time together since they sit next to each other on the show.

Simon has always been known for being outspoken, so it’s no surprise that he had some thoughts on Sofía’s love life!

When asked if she’s had any summer romances, Vergara quipped, “I was waiting exactly for this interview to tell you all about it right now!”

Referencing a contestant on the sixth season, Simon said, “You know about the guy with the muscles!”

Sofía noted, “Not my type!”

As for if Cowell ever gives any dating advice to Vergara, he said, “Never, ever, ever. I wouldn’t know where to start seriously.”

Vergara chimed in, “What does he know?”

He joked, “Always know when to run away.”

Simon and Sofía have been pulling each other’s lega for several seasons, and she said his behavior this season is “not great.” She added, “He never behaves that great.”

Simon responded, “This is the naughty one.”

Vergara also dished on her fun summer, saying, “I’ve had the best time.”