Prince Harry & King Charles Reunite After More Than a Year

After 18 months apart, Prince Harry and King Charles have reunited in England.

Harry was spotted arriving at Charles’ residence at Clarence House on Wednesday.

Before their meeting, Harry and Charles hadn’t seen each other in 18 months.

The last time they saw each other was after Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

It looked like two royals spent less than an hour together, since Harry’s car was seen leaving Clarence House by 6:20 p.m.

After their reunion, Buckingham Palace confirmed that they had a private tea together, but no other details were given.

Days ago, Harry flew into the U.K. to show support for his charities and causes, attending the WellChild Awards, as well as visiting the Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies.

A source recently told People magazine that Harry was unable to reach Charles, who was reportedly not answering any of his calls.

In May, Harry discussed his strained relationship with Charles.

In an interview with the BBC, “He said, “[My father] won't speak to me because of this security stuff.”

At the time, Harry lost his appeal for public funded security in the U.K.

Despite all the royal drama, Harry expressed wanting a reconciliation with the royal family, saying, “I would love a reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."

Referencing Charles’ cancer battle, Harry noted, “I don’t know how long he has left.”

Harry admitted things have been tense since the release of his memoir “Spare.” He commented, “Some members of my family may never forgive me for writing a book.”

Without diving into the drama, Harry shared, “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.”