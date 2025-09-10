Oprah Winfrey Recalls First Big Splurge & Showing Off to Barbara Walters (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey made an appearance at the Ralph Lauren show at New York Fashion Week

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Oprah, who gushed about the iconic fashion designer.

She said, “I love him because he’s the standard.”

“I have so many wonderful Ralph Lauren story memories,” Oprah noted. “When I first started making enough money to actually be able to pay my rent and have some money left over, my first big splurge was Ralph Lauren towels. When Barbara Walters came to my house for the very first Barbara Walters interview, at the end of it, I said, ‘Do you want to see my Ralph Lauren towels?’ and she said, ‘Sure.’”

Oprah called the brand the standard, saying, “Not just for dressing but for home life and for what it meant to have to be surrounded by beauty and excellence.”

The billionaire joked, “I’ve been wearing him long before I could afford it.”

She also dished on some favorite Ralph Lauren pieces that she has kept in her closet over the years, including red suede boots and cargo pants.