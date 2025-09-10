Getty Images

Amid his ugly legal battle with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni has been hit with new harassment allegations.

In court docs obtained by People magazine, an accuser whose name has been redacted claims they suffered “repeated, negative interactions with Mr. Baldoni and his associates, including verbal abuse by Mr. Baldoni.”

The declaration states that Baldoni’s accuser “requested that [Baldoni] not be involved” in the PR/marketing of an unnamed project.

A source told the outlet that the allegations are not related to Justin and Blake’s film “It Ends with Us.”

According to an insider, the unnamed accuser will probably testify in Lively’s trial against Baldoni, which is set for March 2026.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it was dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.