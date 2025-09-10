Getty Images

Over a month after his death, Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan has filed court documents that reveal what was left in his estate.

According to the docs, obtained by Us Weekly, Hulk died with nearly $5 million in assets.

Nick is requesting to be named as co-personal representative of the estate, with a man named Terry McCoy as a curator.

In the docs, Nick claimed that Hulk’s will was executed in 2016, but it was amended four times — in 2017, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Hulk’s daughter Brooke Hogan got her wish and was not listed as a beneficiary.

Nick is listed as the sole beneficiary.

In July, TMZ reported that Brooke requested to be excluded from his will over trust issues and didn’t want to be part of an ugly battle when he died.

The insider noted that Brooke was worried about Hulk being financially taken advantage of, but they didn’t see eye-to-eye on the matter.