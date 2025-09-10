How Keanu Reeves Got Seriously Hurt Making Comedy ‘Good Fortune’ (Exclusive)

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves and Aziz Ansari are dishing on their film “Good Fortune.”

“Extra” spoke with the two about the film, which centers on a well-meaning but inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu) who meddles in the lives of a struggling worker (Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

While it isn’t an action movie like some of his other films, Keanu suffered a serious injury while making this comedy.

He explained, “We were at a resident’s house… There was carpet to protect the floor and my foot got caught and I spiked my knee and it cracked, fractured for some reason.”

Aziz recalled, “I just heard them on the walkie, like, ‘Keanu’s down.’ And he came and filmed a scene right after the fall and his knee was bleeding. I was like, ‘Wait, Keanu just wants to shoot!’”

Aziz praised Keanu, saying, “You doing the movie, keeping going after you hurt your knee, that’s pretty angelic behavior. It’s guarding my directing career.”

Aziz acted in the film, but he also wrote and directed it.

Aziz said he wanted to tell a story about wealth inequality and class with comedy, while Keanu was drawn to the script and his lovable but awkward budget angel.

When asked if they believe in guardian angels in their own lives, Aziz quipped, “It’s gotta be Keanu. He’s got my back.”

Keanu said, “I do, but I’m no guardian angel.”

“There’s been moments where I was like, ‘Okay, someone helped with that,’” Keanu elaborated about his own life.