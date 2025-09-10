Celebrity News September 10, 2025
Elsa Hosk Engaged to Tom Daly — See Her Ring!
Supermodel Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly are ready for marriage after a decade together!
On Wednesday, Elsa announced their engagement.
Along with a series of proposal photos, Hosk wrote on Instagram, “I said yessss 💍 in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met😭10 years in - you and me baby @tomtomdaly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Daly popped the question with a massive oval ring!
The engagement comes more than four years after they welcomed their first child.
In 2021, Hosk announced the birth of their daughter Joan.
She posted a pic with their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “Tuulikki Joan Daly❤️02.11.21. Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you.”
“Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli❤️,” Elsa gushed.