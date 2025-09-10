Instagram

Supermodel Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly are ready for marriage after a decade together!

On Wednesday, Elsa announced their engagement.

Along with a series of proposal photos, Hosk wrote on Instagram, “I said yessss 💍 in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met😭10 years in - you and me baby @tomtomdaly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Daly popped the question with a massive oval ring!

The engagement comes more than four years after they welcomed their first child.

In 2021, Hosk announced the birth of their daughter Joan.

She posted a pic with their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “Tuulikki Joan Daly❤️02.11.21. Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you.”