‘Downton Abbey’ Stars Laura Carmichael & Michael C. Fox Confirm Secret Marriage

Getty Images

“Downton Abbey” co-stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox are married!

Michael revealed the news in the “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale” special. Per Today.com, he said, “I owe a lot to this show. I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show.”

Their co-star Lesley Nicol then told the couple, “What if someone said you’re actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff.”

Michael confirmed their marriage, saying, “I know. It’s incredible.”

It is unclear how long they’ve been husband and wife.

The pair have kept their relationship private for many years, but they reportedly welcomed their first child in 2021.

In 2019, he opened up about meeting Laura on the set of “Downton Abbey” and then dating off-screen.

He told “The Morning,” “We keep things slightly separate.”