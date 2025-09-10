‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Stars Andrea Bowen & Josh Zuckerman Expecting First Child

Getty Images

“Desperate Housewives” alums Andrea Bowen and Josh Zuckerman are having a child together!

On Monday, Andrea announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Along with posting a pic of herself at the doctor’s office with someone holding up a sonogram next to her, she wrote, “@zuckermanjosh and my best collab yet - a little girl arriving later this year! We are bursting with happiness!!!”

Instagram

Josh commented on Andrea’s post, saying, “Baby. I’m yours. And also that baby’s. 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

After seeing Andrea’s post, her “Desperate Housewives” co-star Teri Hatcher, who played her mother, commented, “Bursting with happiness for you both too! Sending you so much love 💖.”

The pregnancy news comes a year after Andrea and Josh tied the knot.

They both worked on “Desperate Housewives,” but hings didn’t turn romantic between Andrea and Josh until much later!

Andrea went public with their relationship in 2022.

At the time, she paid tribute to Josh on his birthday, writing on Instagram, “Let’s just say that Josh was born and the world became a better, funnier and far more interesting place. Sure I am biased but those of you on here who know him know I am right and those of you who don’t, well I have yet to encounter someone who meets him and doesn’t enthusiastically exclaim to me afterward “oh my gosh I love Josh!” He’s just the greatest and I’ll never stop having a giant crush on him. Happy birthday, @zuckermanjosh! ♥️”