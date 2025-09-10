Danny Trejo, Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland & Others Featured in ‘Hustlers, Gamblers and Crooks’ — See the Promo!

“Hustlers, Gamblers and Crooks” is the returning Discovery series diving into the high-stakes lives of some well-known individuals.

Check out the promo!

The first episode, called “Movie Star Robber,” drops September 23 and tells the story of actor Danny Trejo’s wild youth in Los Angeles. Then there are card counter Richard Munchkin, who found himself between rival Russian mobs, and “Dance Moms” star Sari Lopez, who stole cars as a teen!

Throughout the season, the show will tell more tales of crime and greed, including fraudster Billy McFarland’s Fyre Festival disaster.