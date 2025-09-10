Channing Tatum’s Daughter Everly Makes Rare Public Appearance

MEGA

On Tuesday night, Channing Tatum stepped out with his daughter Everly at the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” premiere in Hollywood.

The father-daughter duo even posed for pics on the red carpet.

For their night out, Everly wore a blue strapless gown, while Channing wore a dark blue suit.

At the premiere, Tatum told People magazine, “Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important.”

Channing revealed that he got “cool dad points” for voicing the show’s character Keizo.

In 2021, Channing opened up about parenting after calling it quits from Everly’s mom Jenna Dewan.

He told Parents magazine, “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

“But I jumped with both feet into this magical world and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise,” Channing went on.

That same year, Channing shared his first pic of Everly’s face.

Along with a pic, he wrote on Instagram, “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart.”

Tatum went on, “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.”

He teased, “Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe.”