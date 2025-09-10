Getty Images

Brooks Nader has officially moved on from her “Dancing with the Stars” ex, Gleb Savchenko.

Nader’s sister Grace Ann Nader confirmed that Brooks is currently seeing tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz.

At the Raising Cane’s NYFW Show, Grace told E! News, “The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

The confirmation comes just after rumors swirled that Brooks was dating Jannik Sinner, who lost to Carlos in the 2025 U.S. Open Men’s Final on Sunday.

Last week, Brooks denied the Jannik dating rumors during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

While there were rumors that Nader attended one of Sinner’s matches at the tournament, she told Kimmel, “You're close. You're warm, but we weren't at that match.”

Without saying more, Brooks was actually at Alcaraz’s match against Arthur Rinderknech.