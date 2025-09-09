Teyana Taylor's Leonardo DiCaprio Friendship Didn’t Guarantee Her Movie Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Teyana Taylor was gorgeous in Marc Jacobs at the L.A. premiere of her film “One Battle After Another.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Teyana about her friendship with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two have known each other for quite some time, but she wasn’t a shoo-in for the movie!

She said, “We’ve known each other for years. We just always been cool, you know what I’m saying? Like, just always respected each other. So, like, when the movie came about, it was just the same process. I didn’t take that lightly.”

“I didn’t use us being cool, like, I didn’t use that at all,” Taylor went on. “I went, I did my read. We did a chemistry read, and it was amazing. Like, at the end of the day, it’s one thing to run into somebody, like, it’s always love when we see each other, but let’s be clear, this is still Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Teyana noted that she had to be “focused” and “put in the work” to get the role. She emphasized, “He didn’t get me a part… I feel like it was either mine to lose or mine to keep.”

Taylor didn’t have to audition for the part, but she was still feeling the pressure! She explained, “It hits different when it’s yours to lose or yours to keep versus an audition, because for me, if I know it’s mine to lose or mine to keep, I go harder.”

Teyana was “so honored” to be among such an amazing cast of legends and playing such a fiery and spicy character.

Teyana pointed out that her character “don’t play.”

Taylor also dished on her new album “Escape Room” and how she approached the visuals.

She said, “I wanted this album to be very cinematic… I wanted to be the most beautiful poem I’ve ever written… I wanted to show that within the visual as well, which the visual was the most important to me, which the visuals is actually what I done first and then created an album out of it.”