Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding: New Details on the ‘Private Affair’ (Report)

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement made a big splash, but their wedding won’t be for public consumption, a source reveals in the new issue of People magazine.

The insider tells the publication the stars “want to keep it more private” when they get married.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source revealed. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

The couple announced the engagement on August 26 with a series of Instagram photos and the message, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Now, the source says Swift is “still showing off” her new bling, an old mine brilliant cut diamond ring.

“She’s incredibly happy,” the insider adds. “It’s all just perfect.”

Previously, another insider told Page Six that the couple wanted a “private” affair with family and friends, adding, “It will be more casual than people think.”

There is also buzz that Taylor and Travis will say “I do” on the East Coast.

One insider told Page Six, “They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island.”

No word of whether the couple would opt for a venue or throw a backyard party.

Taylor owns an estate in the Westerly’s Watch Hill area, which she bought in 2013 for $17.5 million. According to Page Six, the home is currently undergoing a nearly $2-million renovation.