Reese Witherspoon Says Cliff-Jumping TikTok Was Her Son’s Idea! (Exclusive)

Getty

Reese Witherspoon was dolled up for the NYC premiere of “The Morning Show” Season 4.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Reese, who recently documented her jump off a cliff on TikTok.

Reese commented, “My son made me do that. He was like, ‘You have to do it.’ So I’ll do anything with my 13-year-old.”

Witherspoon also teased that her character Bradley is not the same “fierce tiger” we’ve seen her be after turning herself in to the FBI.

Reese said, “She’s a little more licking her wounds and tentatively walking back into the studio.”

There will be some additional cast members this season. Reese shared, “We have some new faces, some obviously returning faces as well.”

As for how they welcome new people coming in, Witherspoon answered, “We make sure and put gifts in their trailer and just show up when they’re in hair and makeup, say, ‘How you doing? How you feeling? Checking in on text and making sure that they feel like they’re being heard and that they’re able to bring their most creative selves to this project.”

Reese gave a lot of praise to the show’s phenomenal writers for keeping it feeling very fresh and real, saying, “They really look at a lot of media and they kind of see where is it going and what is happening in the world.”