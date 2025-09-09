‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Weds Longtime GF Lindsay Schweitzer

Getty Images

Eric Stonestreet, 54, and Lindsay Schweitzer, 46, are married!

The “Modern Family” alum shared the happy news on Instagram, teasing, “It's my birthday and guess what I got.”

Stonestreet, 54, included a photo of himself in a dark blue suit, followed by a carousel of images with his new bride.

Lindsay looked stunning in a satin dress with crystal detailing at the waist.

People magazine reports the Stonestreet and Schweitzer wed at their home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Eric’s husband on “Modern Family,” wrote in the comments, "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!"

Their co-star Rico Rodriguez dropped some partying-face emojis.

Other famous friends commented, too!

Octavia Spencer wrote, “Congratulations! So happy for you both.”

Zachary Levi posted, “Congratulations, y’all!!! 😍🙌” and Michael Buble left heart emojis.

Eric and Lindsay, a pediatric nurse, started dating in 2017. Soon after, he shared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person.”

He proposed years later in August 2021, and told People magazine at the time,

"We've been together for a long time, and I just knew I wasn't going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay. So, it just made the most sense. And I'd taken my sweet old time. Everybody else — let me put it this way — that knows Lindsay was like, 'What are you waiting for?' So, it was time.”

His "Modern Family" co-star Sofia Vergara shared that sentiment, telling "Extra" of the engagement in 2021, “I was so happy for him because, you know, she is amazing. He deserves to be with someone like her. I was telling him, FINALLY! Because they’ve been together for a long time.”

Fast-forward to 2024, and he praised Schweitzer in an interview with People, saying, "She's just a good person and a great mom. I joke all the time that she's uniquely qualified to be my fiancée because she can put up with me."

Days ago, he gushed over Lindsay on Instagram as he celebrated her birthday.