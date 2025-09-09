Getty Images

Singer Miguel has been keeping a big secret for a year!

On Tuesday, Miguel announced that he had welcomed a baby with director Margaret Zhang.

In honor of their little one’s first birth, he wrote on Instagram, “Our baby turned 1 today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO!!!”

Miguel gushed, “We love you so much. So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song — hope it always reminds you of how loved you are.”

Miguel also tagged Margaret in the video of him with their child, whose face has been blurred.

Last summer, Margaret hit the red carpet with a baby bump, but the baby’s father was unknown at the time.

Miguel and Margaret have kept their relationship private, but it looks like they've been together since at least 2023.

In 2021, Miguel and his ex, Nazanin Mandi, called it quits after three years of marriage.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

However, less than six months after their separation, Mandi posted pics of them kissing. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m so proud of us.”