Mark Hamill Reacts to 'The Long Walk’ Oscar Buzz & Stephen King’s Approval (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mark Hamill hit the L.A. premiere of the new dystopian horror thriller “The Long Walk.”

“Extra” spoke with Mark, who reacted to all the acclaim the film and his performance are receiving, including some early Oscar buzz!

Hamill stayed humble, saying, “I don’t know about that. I take that as a compliment rather than a prediction.”

“It’s a nice thing to say, but why set yourself up for disappointment? What happens, happens. If it’s good, that’s the most important thing,” Mark emphasized.

Hamill also said he was “knocked out” by getting author approval from Stephen King — the movie is based on his 1979 novel of the same name.

Mark commented, “I’m such a huge fan of his. In fact, when I sat next to him at the Toronto Film Festival, I was just, that’s what proved I was a good actor because I said, ‘How do you do?’ and sat down inside. I was going, ‘Oh, my God.’ He is just the greatest and I wanted to ask him a bazillion questions.”

Mark also talked about Cooper Hoffman following in his late dad Philip Seymour Hoffman’s footsteps and raved over the film’s entire young cast.

He emphasized, “The heart and soul of the picture are all these young guys and the experiences they go through, and I was just blown away… You’re going to be hearing a lot from these young men, I guarantee it.”

The “Star Wars” icon, who has been in the industry for decades, said he is “very grateful that people still want [him] to do things.”

He went on, “The older you get, the more you appreciate things.”