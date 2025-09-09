Leonardo DiCaprio’s GF Vittoria Ceretti Shows Support with Rare Public Appearance

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti was spotted at the L.A. premiere of his new movie “One Battle After Another.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

It was a rare public outing for the private pair, who did not pose together on the red carpet.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Vittoria, an Italian model, was turning heads in long white gown with a slit up the side. Photos show her smiling, waiving and snapping photos with her phone.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Leo went for a classic black suit, white shirt, and no tie for the occasion.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The movie opens Sept. 26, and DiCaprio stars in the action thriller, written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, alongside Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro and others.

The film description paints DiCaprio’s Bob character as “a washed-up revolutionary who lives in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant daughter, Willa."

"Extra" caught up with Leo on the red carpet, who explained, "This is like a throwback to the type of films we don't even see very often. This is like a a real odyssey that has so many complex layers to it rom the mind of Paul Thomas Anderson. You know people always talk about wanting to see original film making with original ideas. This is it and it's done on a grand scale."

He added, "At the heart of it is this father-daughter dynamic. It's also you know very connected to the world we live in where there's so much extremism and you know no one collectively seem seems to agree on anything but at the core it's a father trying to get his daughter back."

Meanwhile, DiCaprio, 50, and Ceretti, 27, started dating in 2023, and were just spotted vacationing weeks ago on a yacht near Formentera, Spain.

In March, Vittoria opened up about their relationship in Vogue France.

While it’s unclear how they linked up, Vittoria reveals that they met in Milan but opts “not to go into details.”

As for “dating one of the most desired people in the world,” Ceretti commented, “It’s something you learn. If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence.”

Ceretti is well aware of how the romance has brought more attention to her.

She noted, “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of ’— or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex.”

Over the years, Leo has dated several beautiful models, like Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Camila Morrone, and Gigi Hadid.

Vittoria is trying to break out of the labels that come with dating one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors! She emphasized, “It’s not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”