Leonardo DiCaprio on Finally Working with Paul Thomas Anderson (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of the new Paul Thomas Anderson action thriller “One Battle After Another.” He plays a washed-up revolutionary who is forced to save his teenage daughter when an enemy from his past reappears.

Leo dished, "This is like a throwback to the type of films we don't even see very often. This is like a real odyssey that has so many complex layers to it from the mind of Paul Thomas Anderson. People always talk about wanting to see original filmmaking with original ideas. This is it, and it's done on a grand scale."

He added, "At the heart of it is this father-daughter dynamic. It's also, you know, very connected to the world we live in where there's so much extremism and no one collectively seems to agree on anything. But at the core, it's a father trying to get his daughter back."

DiCaprio said of his decision to do the project, “Paul been working on it for 20 years. He shot it in VistaVision and there was no way I was not going to be a part of this movie.”

Terri noted that Leo had been waiting to work with Paul for 20 years after turning down “Boogie Nights,” and he agreed.

Now, Leo and his dad George DiCaprio have both worked with Paul!

Seymour asked about his father appearing in the 2021 film “Licorice Pizza,” and Leo replied, “He was. Go check it. He's got the black-and-white hair… looks like an Oreo cookie… He did an amazing job.”