Kendall Jenner Recalls Gigi Hadid’s Failed Attempt to Play Matchmaker

Lachlan Bailey/Vogue

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are gracing the cover of Vogue magazine’s October 2025 issue!

In the issue, the two opened up about their early days as models, current ambitions, and their failed double date.

Apparently Gigi tried to set up Kendall with one of her friends, but it really didn’t end well!

Gigi had no recollection of the “double date situation,” but Kendall shared, “You were in a relationship and I was single and you were trying to set me up with someone to be part of your gang? Do you not remember? Are you not picking up what I’m putting down? I’m not going any further. I’ll tell you later!”

The two have bonded over boy problems, even crying with each other it a long time ago.

Lachlan Bailey/Vogue

Gigi shared, “It’s mostly when we’ve gone through boy stuff and we’re kind of at the end of that road. I feel like we’re both really strong people and not whiners and complainers, but we’re vulnerable when it’s the time to be.”

Kendall chimed in, “There is a lot of superficiality in the world that we work and live in. And our personal lives have been of public interest as we’ve gotten older.”

Hadid is currently dating for Bradley Cooper, who has inspired her to explore some creative ambitions, like acting!

Gigi recently auditioned for a live-action adaptation of “Tangled.”

Though she didn’t get the part, it’s something that Hadid is proud of, saying, “I was really proud of my scene. The singing…I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later.”

Kendall and Gigi became fast friends while they were kicking off their modeling careers.

Lachlan Bailey/Vogue

Jenner said, “I was your biggest fan. And once we started to work together and do shows, I remember those early seasons — we would do the whole month together.”

They would “end up bunking up” together when they were on modeling gigs overseas.