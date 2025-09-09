Jennifer Aniston on How She & Reese Witherspoon 'Hold Each Other Up' (Exclusive)

Getty

Jennifer Aniston stunned on the red carpet for “The Morning Show” Season 4 in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Jen, who praised co-star Reese Witherspoon.

She commented, “I don’t know what I would do without her by my side, to be honest. She’s my support. We hold each other up. I feel like we’ve just grown into [the show] and it sort of it just keeps accelerating.”

Aniston noted that the show’s drama “has been increasing.”

Jennifer showed love for the new cast members, like Jeremy Irons, Marion Cotillard, and Boyd Holbrook.

Aniston said, “It’s just an embarrassment of riches.”

Jeremy will be playing Jennifer’s dad on the show. She admitted, “I can’t quite believe that it happened. That he said yes.”

Jennifer emphasized, “So proud to be part of a show that people are excited to come and join.”

Aniston is confident that it’ll be a “good season.”