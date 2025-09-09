James McAvoy Punched by Random Man at Toronto Bar (Report)

Getty Images

James McAvoy had quite an unexpected Monday night!

People magazine reports McAvoy was sucker-punched by a random stranger at a bar in Toronto.

James is currently in the Canadian city for the Toronto International Film Festival, where he premiered his directorial debut “California Schemin’” the night before.

A source told the outlet, “James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out. James’ back was to him and the man just punched him.”

Despite what happened, McAvoy reportedly laughed it off and continued to enjoy his night at the bar.