Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Her Glen Powell Dinner

Backgrid

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have everyone wondering if they are back together!

On Monday, Giannulli was spotted at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Jacob’s film “Frankenstein.”

In footage posted by People magazine, Olivia was seen waiting for Jacob near the red carpet. He was seen holding the train of her white dress as they walked up the stairs.

The reconciliation rumors come just days after Olivia was photographed having dinner with Glen Powell in New York City in photos obtained by Deuxmoi.

Of her outing with Glen, a source close to Olivia insisted to Us Weekly, “They are close friends and are not dating. They have been friends for several years.”

“Glen is super close with John Stamos, who is close with [Olivia’s mom] Lori [Loughlin], and they are all family friends and run in the same circle,” the insider elaborated. “Olivia isn’t dating at the moment and is enjoying the single life and having fun. She is now living in New York City and is enjoying new experiences.”

Another source added, “They were never alone together. They were with a group for dinner. Lori Loughlin was also there. Glen has known Lori and her family for over a decade. They’re family friends.”

Last month, it was reported that Jacob and Olivia had split again.

Elordi and Jade hadn’t been spotted together since October, when they were photographed departing Venice Marco Polo Airport.