Yungblud Calls Ozzy Osbourne His ‘North Star’ & Talks VMAs Tribute (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Yungblud was serving up rock ’n’ roll vibes at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where he spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about being part of the Ozzy Osbourne tribute.

He called Ozzy his “North Star” and said the legendary rocker gave him hope of finding acceptance.

“He's always been my North Star. I think like coming from the north of England and loving rock music and rock and roll music and metal music since I was 2 years old. I think like Ozzy was the first character I had on my wall. You know, before you even listen to music, you see these superheroes and Ozzy was that. I was always mental and crazy and wild and he did that and gave me hope, man, to like get accepted… in the big bad world.”

He also recalled the first time he met Ozzy, sharing that he was hilarious and actually made him a salami sandwich!

He was just unbelievable. So kind, so, so precious, but like the funniest guy ever… actually made me a salami sandwich first time I met him. Telling you, man. Pulled a knife out of his coat and cut the bread and then put some salami in it and we shared a sandwich. It was cute, man. Wholesome.”