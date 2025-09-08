Watch Derek Hough’s ‘Extra’ Special Surprise from His First Dance Teacher!

On Derek Hough’s first day hosting “Extra,” the team pulled off an epic surprise by bringing in his first dance teacher, Rick Robinson!

Derek thought he was just FaceTiming with Rick, who stepped off-camera to get “some pics.”

When Derek asked, “Where’d you go, Rick?” Rick appeared onstage and said, ‘I’m right here!”

Watch the sweet reunion!

After they shared an embrace, Derek said, “This is Rick Robinson! This is the man who was responsible for me being a dancer. He was the man who was responsible for me being a dancer!”

He added, “You made it so exciting, engaging.”