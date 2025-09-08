VMAs 2025 Fashion: Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae & More Show-Stopping Looks

Getty Images

The MTV VMA red carpet once again proved that anything is fair game!

Sabrina Carpenter was every bit the red-hot show girl in Valentino, while Hilton sisters were fire and ice with Paris rocking flames and Nikki in ice blue.

Tate McRae arrived as a goddess in see-through white, and sheer was on trend with Jessica Simpson, Sabrina and Nikki Glaser too.

Ariana Grande served up four looks last night, but arrived looking wickedly gorgeous in a Fendi black and white pink polka dot peplum dress alongside her designer Law Roach.

Tyla stunned in the smallest dress of the night in a teeny tiny beige Chanel minidress.

Doja Cat was bringing some bold nostalgia and major Dolly Parton vibes with all that high hair!

Then there was the moment Doja took her lipstick out of her nearly $6,000 crystallized lipstick clutch and took a bite out of it!