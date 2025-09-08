Prince Harry & Prince William Honor Queen Elizabeth Separately Amid Rumors of Royal Meeting

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William honored Queen Elizabeth on the third anniversary of her death separately amid their royal rift.

Business Insider confirms Prince Harry returned to the U.K. and laid a wreath of flowers on his grandmother’s burial place at Windsor Castle on September 8.

He was in town to attend the annual WellChild Awards on Monday evening, and was photographed interacting with the kids inside.

Meanwhile, just seven miles away, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Women's Institute in Sunningdale, England.

According to the organization, Queen Elizabeth joined in 1943 while her mother, Queen Mary, was president of Women’s Institute Sandringham. Queen Elizabeth followed in Mary’s footsteps and became president in 2003.

Photos show William, in a black suit and tie, alongside Kate in a plaid dress, chatting with women at the organization over tea.

Meanwhile, Harry’s visit to the U.K. has sparked rumors he could meet with his father King Charles for the first time in 20 months.

Royal reporter Simon Perry told Reuters, "There is talk, growing talk, that he might well meet up with his father. I think with any time Prince Harry comes close or relatively close to his father, and they can be in the same country, there's going to be talk that they might well get together."

Over the summer the royal rift did take a surprising turn.

In July, The Mail on Sunday was first to report Harry’s top aides met with a senior member of King Charles’ team on July 9 at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.

A People magazine source added, “It was a good first step. It is always better to be talking.”

With lines of communication starting to open up, the insider added, “It’s a positive step. There’s optimism that it can be taken forward.”