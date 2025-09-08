Olivia Wilde & Ellie Goulding’s Ex, Caspar Jopling, Spark Romance Rumors

Getty Images

Olivia Wilde is sparking dating rumors with Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband Caspar Jopling!

Last week, the two were spotted kissing after dinner at the Pelican restaurant in London in photos obtained by Page Six.

A source told the outlet that the pair “couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

According to an onlooker, the two were “laughing and joking” during their three-hour dinner.

They shared that Olivia and Caspar “seemed very comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company,” adding that the two “kissed passionately in the street like a pair of teenagers… before getting into the same taxi.”

Months ago, Olivia had people wondering if she was dating Dane DiLiegro after they were spotted at an NBA game together.

In 2022, Olivia called it quits with Harry Styles after a year of dating.

Caspar split with Goulding in 2024.

At the time, Goulding wrote on her Instagram Story, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advice for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further.”

Ellie also posted Caspar’s statement on her Instagram Story. It read, “Hi people — hope you’re having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie‘s current relationship.. that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear.”