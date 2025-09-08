Mariah Carey Glittered in $10M Worth of Diamonds at the MTV VMAs

Getty Images

Mariah Carey was all about the glitter at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday!

The singer hit the stage at the event sparking in a gold bodysuit and boots while dripping in Levuma diamonds.

Women’s Wear Daily reports Carey performed a medley of songs and accepted her Video Vanguard Award wearing a Rosée Éternelle diamond necklace and earrings by the brand, worth a whopping $10 million.

She paired the bling with a bracelet by Etho Maria, styled by Wilfredo Rosado.

Getty Images

The brand applauded Mariah on Instagram Stories, writing, “Congratulations to the legendary @mariahcarey on receiving the MTV Vanguard Award tonight. Honored she chose to wear LEVUMA for this iconic moment.”

Mariah’s medley included "Sugar Sweet," "Fantasy," and "Honey," “Obsessed," and "It's Like That."

Afterward, Ariana Grande presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Getty Images

As she started her speech, she joked, “I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight. I just have one question… what in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?”

The star went on to say, "Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life... mini movies visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all. And let's be honest, sometimes there's just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn't do in real life.”

She later added, "After all this time, I've learned that music evolves, videos evolve, but the fun, that is eternal. Thank you, MTV, for playing my videos. And to our fans, the Lambily, I love you so much."

The star teased, "And by the way, my new album, 'Here for It All,' is out in two weeks.... Thank you."