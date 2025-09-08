Margot Robbie & Colin Farrell Gush Over Parenthood & Talk Bold Choices (Exclusive)

Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are dishing on their new romantic fantasy movie “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Margot and Colin, who gave him a warm welcome after learning they were his first junket interview.

Margot said, “We’ve very excited for you. We’ll go easy.”

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” finds Margot and Colin’s characters reliving important moments from their past, so Colin opened up about the recent passing of his father and the memories that came flooding back.

Colin revealed, “My father just died five months ago… It was the biggest door that I’ve ever passed through. It was a very extraordinary experience of going back in time and just remembering the events of our shared life together… It was a very special time.”

Farrell recalled being there with his three siblings when his dad “took his last breath,” saying, “It was really profound how the Rolodex of my life, the visual and experiential Rolodex, internal Rolodex, and then ideas, memories that I had of things that I’d never been able to access before, came flooding back.”

Colin noted that sometimes, people are “so busy” keeping their lives together that they “don’t realize the profundity” of the beautiful little moments in their lives in the moment.

Colin and Margot also talked about the boldest choices they’ve made along their career journeys.

Margot said, “Probably leaving Australia and trying to make it in Hollywood and kind of packing up my life back home… I packed it up in a way so there wasn’t something to go back to, so I kind of had to make it over here. So, that felt bold.”

Colin was in the same boat, saying, “I was in drama school. I did theater school for a year in Dublin and I got a job doing a television show and I left theater school and I did the television show. I did two years. I worked with a bunch of amazing actors, and they offered me a third year and I went to the producer and I said, ‘I’m not going to take it,’ and he said, ‘Why? Did you get another job? Do you have another gig?’ I said, ‘No, I’m just going to… get on a plane, go over to America and just give it a shot.’”

Farrell noted that he was ready to “step into uncertainty.”

Before wrapping the interview, Derek had to ask Colin and Margot for some baby advice since they are both parents!

When Derek commented his baby with wife Hayley is due in December, Colin said, “You’ve got a great Christmas set up for you.”

Along with expressing their love of Christmas and babies, Farrell added, “It’s just good luck.”