Jennifer Aniston is making it Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curis!

On Sunday, Aniston included a pic of Jim in an Instagram post, which recapped her summer.

She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you summer ☀️❤️🙏🏼.”

In the pic of Jim, he is seen from behind as he looks at the sunset ahead.

Jennifer also included pics of her famous friends Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, Adam Sandler, Sean Hayes, Sandra Bullock,and Courteney Cox.

Aniston’s post came just days after Bethenny Frankel revealed that she dated Jim 10 years ago.

On a recent episode of her “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, she shared, “I dated Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend and he was a nice guy.”

“I'm not going to get into too much detail out of respect for her and her relationship. I'm happy for her… His name is Jim Curtis, and he's getting a lot of attention because he's with her now and he's in, like, the wellness space,” Bethenny shared. “I didn't really understand it when I dated him.”

Frankel didn’t recall him being a hypnotist back then.

She did remember that he went through something “life-altering” that “changed his life and turned him toward wellness.”

Giving her take on Jim and Jen, Bethenny said, “There was an earthiness to it, and it does vibe with Jen Aniston,” adding that she remembers Curtis as a “kind, nice man.”

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star went on, “I'm happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love.”

Endorsing the couple, she commented, “I am team Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis and I would bet on them.”

Jennifer and Jim first sparked dating rumors in July after being photographed on vacation in Mallorca with Bateman, Anka, and Amy Schumer.

Curtis mentioned the getaway with Aniston in his recent newsletter.

Without bringing up Jennifer, he wrote, “I am back from vacation and what an experience! When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

Of Jennifer and Jim’s blossoming relationship, a source recently told People magazine, “[They are] casually dating and having fun.”

Another insider added, "They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends.”

In May, Jennifer showed her support for Jim’s book “Shifted” by including it in one of her Instagram posts.

Along with saying that Curtis is “very different” from Aniston’s past exes, the second source noted, “She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."