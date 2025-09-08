Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reunite for Son Hudson’s ‘Chaos-Filled’ Birthday Party

Instagram

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead were every bit the friendly exes for son Hudson’s sixth birthday.

Ant shared a joint post with pics from Hudson’s party, writing, “Hudzo explained it’s his ‘golden birthday’ as he’s 6 on the 6th! Legend! Weekend celebrating our miracle boy with a CHAOS filled party we all gone need a lay down. Hudzo we love you.”

The photos and videos included Hudson with his mom and dad as well as some of that chaos as Hudson and friends took a crack at the piñata and then scooped up the candy after.

Some special touches included a soccer-themed birthday cake and a giant number six balloon.

Christina wrote in the comments, “So fun. 💙💙”

Ant and Christina have come a long way since they wed in December 2018, and split in 2020.

She explained on her HGTV show “The Flip Off” that they didn’t communicate much from the time Hudson was one until he was five.

Haack shared that it was her split from third husband Josh Hall in 2024 that got her and Ant on the same page again.

She said of Ant, “After Josh and I split up, I went over to his house to pick up Hudson and he gave me a huge hug. We hadn’t hugged in years and he said, ‘I am so sorry for everything you are going through and I am here for you no matter what you need.’ It was a very nice moment and we had a very long talk after. We decided to put all the BS aside and be good coparents.”

Ant, who is now dating Renee Zellweger, also participated in “The Flip Off,” which Christina starred in with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. They were married from 2009 to 2018 and share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 10.

While promoting “The Flip Off,” Haack opened up about co-parenting with Tarek, which sounds similar to her new dynamic with Ant.