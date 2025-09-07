Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News September 07, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion Say 'I Do' in Idaho

Patrick Schwarzenegger married longtime love Abby Champion on Saturday, September 6, in what People magazine calls a "star-studded" Idaho wedding.

In spite of its A-list invitees, the event — held at the Gozzer Ranch overlooking Lake Coeur d'Alene — was relatively intimate.

Guests included Abby's parents, Laura and Greg; Patrick's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver (who split in 2011 and whose divorce was finalized in 2021); his sister and bro-in-law Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt; and his brother Joseph Baena.

Also seen were Rob Lowe and Patrick's "The White Lotus" co-star Jason Isaacs.

Patrick, 31, and Abby, 28, began dating 10 years ago this month, and were Instagram official by February 2016.

They had been engaged since December 2023.

