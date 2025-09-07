Moms Paris & Nicky Hilton Talk Playdates, MTV VMA Memories (Exclusive)

Paris and Nicky Hilton hit the red carpet together at the 2025 MTV VMAs Sunday, where they chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi!

The two said they were so happy to be back, with Paris saying "We have been coming for so many years together. She's always my date."

Nicky said, “It's an annual date and it's so much fun… And I really don't ever dress like this, but I always say the VMAs are sort of like Halloween. Like, once a year, you really dress up.”

Mona asked what it's like when her sister Paris comes to NYC, and Nicky said, “It's the best. And now, you know, these days it's a little different. She's coming with the babies and all of our kids are getting together and it's so much fun."

She added, "We'll get the kids together tomorrow after school."

“Little playdate tomorrow," Paris chimed in.

Nicky said her little boy is starting school Monday, "So, from the VMAs, I'm going to the first day of preschool tomorrow."

Paris shared what she is looking forward to from the award show, telling Mona, “I'm excited just for the performances tonight, to present Song of the Year, which will be fun, and just to have sister time. It's always great to be together in the city on such a special night of music."

As for their best VMAs memory, Nicky admitted, “I mean, I got to say the Britney moment."

When Madonna kissed her? When Britney wore the snake? "Gimme More"? Take your pick!

"We were there… for a lot of them. All of them.”