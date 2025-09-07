Award Shows September 07, 2025
Landon Barker & Skyla Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut at the MTV VMAs
Landon Barker, 21, and Skyla Sanders, 20, are taking their romance to the red carpet.
The couple just made their debut at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards!
Landon went shirtless, showing off his chest tattoos, in a black tuxedo, while Skyla wore a black corset dress that showed some skin with sheer paneling.
The twosome first confirmed their relationship with a loved-up Instagram post back in May.
Barker and Sanders both grew up in showbiz households.
Landon’s parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, and his stepmom is Kourtney Kardashian.
Skyla’s dad is “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders, and her mom is model Liberty Ross.