Katseye Reacts to Gap Ad Choreo Going Viral: ‘We Had a Feeling’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Katseye’s Daniela, Lara, Manon, Sophia, Yoonchae and Megan chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where they were performing as part of the pre-show!

Daniela shared, “The fact that we get to perform for the first time at the VMAs is what I'm most excited for.”

Lara added, “Same. The performance and being here right now. Like, this is my dream. So crazy.”

Teasing what was in store, Daniela said they would be performing “our iconic ‘Gnarly’ and ‘Gabriella,’ adding “A little tease would just be, like, cool different outfits.”

Getty Images

When Mona asked who they were most excited to see, Manon said, “Sabrina Carpenter,” and her bandmates agreed.

Sophia added she was looking forward to seeing Tate McRae, declaring, “I’m obsessed with her,” and Yoonchae and Megan both concurred, saying, “Same.”

They also reacted to their Gap ad choreography going viral, saying they had a feeling it could happen!

Daniela explained, “It was pretty iconic to start with… We knew people would like it, but not that much. Like we did not know it was going to be so viral at all.”

Lara confessed, “We had a feeling. The Gap is iconic. Like, we were really excited about it.”

How long did the choreography take to learn? Manon revealed, “One day.”

Mona also asked about their journey to stardom, and Sophia shared, “It's definitely been a crazy journey. And you know, you can see, like, a big part of it on Netflix and ‘Pop Star Academy,’ but going through this together, we're so lucky because we have our sisters to ground us… These are my best friends, so it's really a great experience.”