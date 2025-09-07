Jessica Simpson Talks New Music, New Outlook at VMAs: 'I Was a Show Pony' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jessica Simpson dazzled on the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 red carpet, speaking to "Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi about what it felt like to return to the event — and to the music industry — after so many years away!

Looking radiant in a sheer black down, the 45-year-old mogul said, "I've had so many VMA moments, and it's crazy to be here and to not have a record label and to be here representing myself for myself. It's really empowering. I'm happy."

She said her new album, "Nashville Canyon," is best described as "genreless."

"I sing in a way that makes me communicate," she said. Referencing her launch with her debut single "I Wanna Love You Forever" back in 1999, she said, "I was a show pony. I was always hittin' the big notes, doin' the power ballads, and this one's really more about communicating with the audience."

Getty Images

Still, Jessica promises "I've still got those!" of her big notes!

She found that out when she had her first show since 2008 this week. "I didn't know if people would clap for me. It's weird! You just don't know what to expect. I haven't slept since. I'm still on this performance high. I cannot wait to get back onstage again... It was a beautiful moment."

Speaking of onstage moments, watch "Extra's" video to see Jessica tackle a little MTV trivia and gush about her idol Mariah Carey, who is receiving a Video Vanguard Award Sunday night: