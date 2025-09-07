Doja Cat Wigs Out in Dolly Parton Mode, Eats Lipstick on MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet

Getty Images

Dolly Cat?

Singer and rapper Doja Cat wowed on the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 red carpet Sunday, losing her signature short-hair look in favor of the kind of big hair that — as the saying goes — is closer to God!

Looking like an edgy Dolly Parton, complete with eye-popping cleavage, the artist — whose fifth album, "Vie," is out September 26 — rocked a short Balmain dress, sky-high heels, and a cute clutch in the shape of an oversized tube of lipstick.

She happily posed in the Pre-Fall 2024 garment while applying actual bright red lipstick.

Oh, and she ate! After painting her lips with it, she gingerly bit off a piece and chewed it up with a smile.

Getty Images

The whole vibe of her VMAs appearance mirrors "Vie," which she has said has an '80s energy.

She just told The New York Times, “It’s overtly sexy and it becomes kind of silly, which is likable and fun. I just always want to keep that sense of fun, but I never want to be too goofy.”