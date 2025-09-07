Award Shows September 07, 2025
2025 MTV VMAs — The Complete Winners List!
Check out the full list of 2025 MTV Video Music Award winners below:
Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King®
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Song of the Year
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Best New Artist
Alex Warren
Best Pop Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
MTV Push Performance of the Year
January 2025: KATSEYE, “Touch”
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Best Pop
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Best Hip-Hop
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Best R&B
Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous”
Best Alternative
Sombr, “Back to Friends”
Best Rock
Coldplay, “All My Love”
Best Latin
Shakira, “Soltera”
Best K-Pop
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, “Born Again”
Best Afrobeats
Tyla, “Push 2 Start”
Best Country
Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?”
Best Album
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet”
Best Longform Video
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”
Best Group
BLACKPINK
Song of the Summer
Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”
Video for Good
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best Direction
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
Best Art Direction
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Best Editing
Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”
Best Choreography
Doechii, “Anxiety”
Best Visual Effects
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”