2025 MTV VMAs — The Complete Winners List!

Check out the full list of 2025 MTV Video Music Award winners below:

Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King®

Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga

Song of the Year

Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Best Pop Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

MTV Push Performance of the Year

January 2025: KATSEYE, “Touch”

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Best Pop

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Best Hip-Hop

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Best R&B

Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous”

Best Alternative

Sombr, “Back to Friends”

Best Rock

Coldplay, “All My Love”

Best Latin

Shakira, “Soltera”

Best K-Pop

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, “Born Again”

Best Afrobeats

Tyla, “Push 2 Start”

Best Country

Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?”

Best Album

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet”

Best Longform Video

Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

Best Group

BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer

Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”

Video for Good

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Direction

Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

Best Art Direction

Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Best Editing

Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”

Best Choreography

Doechii, “Anxiety”