Celebrity News September 06, 2025
Kiss Cam Scandal's Kristin Cabot Files for Divorce (Report)
Kristin Cabot, one half of the Coldplay Kiss Cam couple, is reportedly filing for divorce.
DailyMail.com reports Cabot filed against her husband Andrew Cabot in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.
Formerly in the HR department at Andy Bryon's Astronomer, she left her position almost immediately after images of her and Byron canoodling went viral in July.
Byron, the company's CEO, resigned.
Now, DailyMail.com reports Andrew Cabot's former wife texted him when Kristin went viral, and was told by Kristin's husband, "Her life is nothing to do with me." He reportedly confirmed to his ex that they were separating.
Andrew Cabot's ex went on to call him "not a nice person," and said he probably wasn't too put out over his soon-to-be-ex-wife's shenanigans.
The scandal — innocently ignited when Andy and Kristin were caught looking all loved-up at a Coldplay gig — dominated social media this summer.
Before realizing its full impact, Colplay's Chris Martin quipped, "Either they're having an affair, or they are just very shy."