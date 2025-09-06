Kate Middleton Has Ditched the Blonde Already

Getty Images

Kate Middleton's blonde transformation is no more!

The Princess and her blonde 'do were Topic A last week, but she seems to have reverted to her signature darker hair by Saturday.

Middleton, smiled broadly and having a ball, was spotted at the England vs. Australia Women's Rugby World Cup, appearing alongside Jonathan Webb of World Rugby and Bill Sweeney of the Rugby Football Union, hair dark hair pulled back from her face.

After many took it upon themselves to critique Kate's blonde locks, Princess Diana's hairdresser Sam McKnight had spoken out, saying he was "dismayed and disgusted" at all the negativity.

Getty Images

Kate, 43, patron of the Rugby Football Union in England since 2022, took on the role after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from all royal duties.