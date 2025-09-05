Getty/YouTube

Travis Kelce says he’s “living on a high” after meeting his fiancée Taylor Swift.

Kelce made the sweet comment at a press conference for the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game in São Paulo, Brazil.

A reporter from ESPN Brazil asked how Kelce’s “life has changed” with the success of his “New Heights” podcast and meeting Taylor, and if he has any trouble focusing on the field. Watch the moment at the 23:30 mark.

Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes quipped that Kelce is now “engaged.”

Kelce replied, "There we go. Exactly," joking, “I got one more ring from it," before he added, "Well, two if we're counting the first Super Bowl."

Gushing over Swift, he said, "I would say, ever since I've been dating Taylor life has been fun... It's been exciting. Obviously, a lot more eyes and I accept that, but I'm living life. Living on a high, I guess."

Travis was also asked if this season was the “last dance” of his NFL career.

The tight end answered, “It's the last one on the contract right now. But I'll tell you what, I'm feeling young and I'm feeling ready to rock, baby.”

Earlier at the presser (at the 16-minute mark), Travis had a little fun at Patrick’s expense… by doing an uncanny impression of him!

When asked what it was liking touching down at the airport in Brazil, Kelce answered with Mahome’s raspy voice, "Oh, man, it was crazy. It was a lot of fun seeing all the fans there," as the crowd laughed.

Switching back to his own voice, Travis insisted, “He had that one coming for telling everybody I didn't know where Brazil was on the map.”