Getty Images

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are just days away, but will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

E! News reports Swift is skipping the star-studded show, even though she is nominated for Artist of the Year.

Taylor could break the record for the most VMAs if she wins on Sunday. She is currently tied with Beyoncé for the most VMAs, they both have 30.

This will be the first year that Swift has missed the show since 2021.

Is Taylor missing the show due to fiancé Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil?

The Chiefs are having their season opener overseas, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Swift cheering for her beau in a suite at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.

Taylor has had a busy summer, prepping for the release of her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl,” which drops next month.

Swift also just got engaged to Kelce after two years of dating!

Last year, Taylor gave a shout-out to Travis at the VMAs when she won Video of the Year for “Fortnight.”

She told the crowd, “This video seems very sad when you watch it, but it was actually the most fun video to make.”