Getty

Months after his split from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom is breaking his silence.

While promoting his film “The Cut,” Bloom opened up about life after their broken engagement.

He told "Today" on Friday morning, “I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter.”

“You know, when you leave everything on the field, like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for all of it,” Orlando added. “And we're great. We're going to be great. It's nothing but love."

Orlando’s comments come just days after his, ex Miranda Kerr, shared her candid take on the split.

Kerr chatted with KIIS FM's “Kyle & Jackie O Show,” saying, “I love them both. I actually just saw them both. I was with them on the weekend.”

Referring to Orlando and Katy’s daughter Daisy, Miranda said, “We were celebrating Daisy's birthday,” adding that the three of them snapped a photo together.

She dished, “It was kind of funny. Katy sent me the photo of, like, Orlando and his two exes.”

Kerr went on, “We all had such big smiles on our faces. We are one big happy family.”

Miranda and Orlando split in 2013. Three years later, Orlando and Katy connected at the 2016 Golden Globes and they dated soon after.

Orlando popped the question to Katy in 2019, but they never made it to the aisle.